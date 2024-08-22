Zambia’s health ministry has launched an investigation after an "alarming number" of dogs died over the past month after eating contaminated pet food.

Health minister Elijah Muchima told a press conference on Tuesday that about 400 dogs may have died after consuming maize meals that contained exceedingly high levels of aflatoxins, a poisonous substance produced by fungi.

The investigation came after Diamond TV, a Zambian broadcaster, reported that dozens of dogs may have died from aflatoxin poisoning.

"I’m a victim too. I lost over 6 big dogs over a period of 1 week," Sunday Chanda, an opposition member of parliament, wrote on social media platform X.

'Humans at risk'

The ministry said half of the 25 samples taken from milling companies were found to contain the fungi, warning that humans could be at risk too.

Muchimi said the test results were "of great concern due to the several health implications for [the] population."

WHO warns that aflatoxins are “considered to be genotoxic carcinogens that induce tumours in the liver of animals and humans.”

The health ministry, however, has not reported any human deaths resulting from consuming contaminated maize.

Following the authorities' investigation, "affected batches" of maize meal have been recalled, and seizure notices have been issued to "affected companies," which were not named.

