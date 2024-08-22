AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Malawi: 26 people killed after van rams fuel tanker
At least 26 people have been killed after a van rammed a fuel tanker in central Malawi on Wednesday.
The van was attempting to overtake the fuel tanker, when it rammed the track in central Malawi on August 21, 2024. / Photo: AP / Photo: AA
August 22, 2024

At least 26 people were burned to death in Malawi after a minivan burst into flames after crashing into a fuel tanker.

All passengers on the minivan "were burned completely and there have been no survivors," Harry Namwaza, deputy spokesperson for the Malawi Police Service, told Anadolu after the incident that occurred on Wednesday in the central Kasungu district.

"The driver of the passenger vehicle was speeding and he ended up hitting the fuel tanker in his attempt to overtake it," said Namwaza.

He said the passenger vehicle was on its way to the country's capital, Lilongwe.

Driver behaviour

Road accidents claim scores of lives on a weekly basis in the Southern African nation.

According to a report by the Malawi Police Service, the country recorded 4,977 accidents last year, including 389 of them that were fatal.

Last weekend, about ten people were reported dead after a speeding vehicle plunged into a marketplace in the southern part of the country.

Government officials, road engineers, and road safety specialists attribute the accidents to the behaviour of drivers and poor road conditions.

SOURCE:AA
