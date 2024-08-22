AFRICA
Gunmen have killed at least ten people in Nigeria's northern state of Niger, resident told Reuters on Thursday.
Gunmen in Nigeria killed at least ten farmers on Wednesday in an attack on a village in the northern Niger state, residents said.

Armed gangs, known locally as bandits, have frequently raided communities in northwest Nigeria, kidnapping residents, farmers, students and motorists for ransom.

Residents told Reuters on Thursday that the gunmen had attacked some farmers in Allawa community of Shiroro local government area in Niger late the previous day.

"The farmers were trapped and ten killed yesterday evening in their respective farms," Hassan Abubakar said.

Area 'bleeding'

Another resident, Indamishe Auwal, who helped remove the corpses, lamented the incident and the general insecurity in the area.

"Shiroro is bleeding. Our people are suffering and bandits have taken over our farmlands," Auwal said.

Niger state police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
