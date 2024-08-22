AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somalia's bomb disposal experts defy fear to save lives
Bomb disposal experts in Somalia often have to overcome the society's fears to save lives.
Somalia has faced a number of bomb attacks in recent times, mostly meted out by al-Shabaab terrorist group. / Photo: AP
August 22, 2024

Wearing a bulky protective suit and helmet, Mohamed Ahmed inches towards the truck where explosives wired to a mobile phone have been planted in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Fortunately for Ahmed, a police officer, this is a training exercise and the device is a dummy.

Bombings using this technique, or suicide attacks with vehicles, are a common occurrence in Somalia, where insurgents linked to al Qaeda have been fighting the government since 2007.

In one of the most recent attacks, fighters from the al-Shabaab militant group used a car bomb to blow up a restaurant in the capital where soccer fans were watching the final of the Euro 2024 tournament on television, killing five people.

'Risking our lives'

"We fear and feel like we are risking our lives," said Ahmed, a member of the police's Explosive Ordnance Unit. "But we work carefully together and consider that we're saving the lives of our citizens."

After three decades of civil war in Somalia, Ahmed's unit also has to deal with the estimated one million mines and other unexploded ordnance that have killed or injured more than 1,700 people across the country, according to the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

The bomb squad's dog trainer Hussain Ahmed said he sometimes faces stigma over his work because dogs are considered unclean in Islam.

"If they say we shall not shake hands or greet you, we are indifferent, without a grudge," he said. "Yes, there is impurity from dogs, but dogs prevent explosions that would kill thousands of Somalis, so they have their benefits."

SOURCE:Reuters
