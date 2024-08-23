WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination, promises 'new way forward'
The convention became a huge gathering to mark Harris's rise as the Democratic standard bearer following President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid.
Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination, promises 'new way forward'
Harris also laid out her stall on key foreign policy issues. / Photo: Reuters
August 23, 2024

Kamala Harris has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago before a rapturous crowd, pledging a "new way forward" if she beats Republican Donald Trump in November's election.

The 59-year-old sought to deliver a message of unity and opportunity to Americans on Thursday.

She lashed out at Trump, accusing him of trying to "take our country" backwards and of cosying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America," the vice president said.

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations," she vowed.

'President for all Americans'

Harris pledged to be a "president for all Americans" in a bid to reach out to undecided voters.

With the November election, Americans have a "fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a new way forward," she promised.

"We know what a second Trump term would look like," she said, referring to a right-wing think tank's blueprint for a future Republican government. "It's all laid out in 'Project 2025,' written by his closest advisors, and its total is to pull our country back to the past."

Harris also laid out her stall on key foreign policy issues.

She called the scale of suffering of people in Gaza "heartbreaking" and vowed to get a ceasefire deal and "self-determination" for the Palestinian people.

Harris promised to "stand strong" with Ukraine as it fights Russia' and support NATO allies again all in contrast to Trump's stance on both issues.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us