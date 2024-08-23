Sudan reported a total of 28 deaths from cholera in just one month, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Friday.

At a weekly press conference in Geneva, WHO and UN officials said the wave of cholera outbreaks occurred in Sudan due to floods in the country as well as inadequate water, hygiene, and sanitation in the camps for displaced people.

“In one month since the first suspected cases were reported, we have had 658 cases and 28 deaths reported from five states, with a high case-fatality ratio of 4.3%,” WHO representative in Sudan, Shible Sahbani, stated.

Out of these five states, Kassala is reporting the highest number of cases with 473 patients, followed by Gedaref with 110 and Al Jazirah with 51, while Khartoum and River Nile are reporting fewer numbers, the official stressed.

Waves of outbreaks

These new cholera cases are unrelated to the previous outbreak declared in September 2023, which ended in May 2024 after two incubation periods with no new cases.

WHO said it is collaborating with health ministries and has prepositioned cholera kits and medical supplies in high-risk states to support the response, even in areas like Khartoum and Al Jazirah where access is challenging due to security issues.

Sahbani said a three-day oral cholera vaccination campaign in Kassala State has been carried out. 51,000 doses to cover 97% of the eligible population in high-caseload areas.

WHO said it is preparing to request additional doses from the ICG (International Coordinating Group) for a second campaign, which has been approved with 455,081 doses allocated for high-risk areas in Kassala State, Sahbani mentioned.

Lifesaving interventions

The organisation is establishing 10 stabilisation centres and 48 oral rehydration points to improve case management and access to lifesaving Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), he said.

Financial support is also needed to address health needs exacerbated by diseases, malnutrition, natural hazards, and conflict, he underlined.

With the humanitarian response plan only 37.4% funded and the health response at 42.7%, WHO urges donors to continue support for Sudan, Sahbani said.

Threat to displaced people

UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Kristine Hambrouck warns that the new cholera wave in Sudan, the second since the war began 16 months ago, is threatening displaced communities nationwide.

The disease is spreading rapidly in refugee-hosting areas, especially in Kassala, Gedaref, and Jazirah states, which are sheltering both foreign refugees and Sudanese displaced by conflict, she warned.

“To date, 119 cholera cases have been confirmed in three refugee sites in Kassala state, as reported by Sudan’s Ministry of Health,” she said.

Although Gedaref has also seen cholera cases, no refugees there have been affected yet, she highlighted, adding that the outbreak has intensified due to recent heavy rains and flooding, exacerbated by ongoing conflict, overcrowded camps, and strained health and sanitation infrastructure.

