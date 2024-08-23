SPORTS
Former captain Gundogan returns to Man City
Ilkay Gundogan re-signed with Manchester City after spending one season with Spanish giants Barcelona.
Gundogan has signed a one-year contract. / Photo: Manchester City/ X / Photo: AA
August 23, 2024

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has returned to Manchester City, the English Premier League club announced on Friday.

Gundogan has signed a one-year contract with an option for a second year, according to the club's statement.

Reflecting on his return, Gundogan said, "My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch. I grew as a person and a player, developed a special relationship with the City fans, and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life. To have the opportunity to return here means so much."

The 33-year-old midfielder rejoined the Sky Blues after spending one season with Spanish giants Barcelona.

During his previous tenure with Manchester City, Gundogan achieved significant success, including winning the 2023 UEFA Champions League, five Premier League titles, and two FA Cups.

SOURCE:AA
