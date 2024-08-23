AFRICA
AU, UN extend agreement to take in refugees stranded in Libya
The agreement reaffirms the commitment of all parties to provide protection and seek durable solutions for refugees and asylum-seekers evacuated from Libya.
Hundreds of refugees have been resettled outside Libya. /Photo: Getty Images
August 23, 2024

Rwanda, the African Union Commission, and the UN refugee agency extended an agreement to take in African refugees stranded in Libya.

The September 2019 memorandum of understanding will be extended to December 31, 2025, according to a joint statement released on Friday.

"The agreement reaffirms the commitment of all parties to provide protection and seek durable solutions for refugees and asylum-seekers evacuated from Libya," it said.

It said that more than 2,300 refugees and asylum seekers from Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, and Mali had been evacuated since the MOU.

'Continued protection'

Around 1,800 were resettled to third countries.

When announced in 2019, Rwanda was prepared to take in as many as 30,000 Africans from Libya.

The statement added the UNHCR would "continue to provide protection and required assistance, including shelter, food, healthcare, and other essential services for evacuees during their stay in Rwanda."

Libya struggled to recover from years of conflict after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew long-time ruler Moamer Kadhafi and remains divided between a UN-recognised government based in the capital Tripoli and a rival administration in the east.

The UN expressed concern earlier this month over the rapid deterioration of the economic and security situation in Libya.

SOURCE:AFP
