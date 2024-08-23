Gabon has recorded its first case of mpox, the Health Ministry announced on Friday, making it the latest African country to report the viral infection on the continent.

The case involves a 30-year-old man who recently arrived from Uganda and is currently in isolation, Health Minister Adrien Mougougou said in a statement.

The patient, who tested positive for the infectious disease, exhibited symptoms including fever, fatigue, and a generalised skin rash a few days after arriving in Gabon, the minister said.

He said the patient was isolated and treated due to the clinical suspicion on Wednesday after he visited the hospital.

Contact tracing

“The patient is in good condition, and contact tracing is ongoing,” Mougougou said, calling on the people to remain calm and vigilant.

The ministry said it has put in place preparedness and response measures since the outbreak of the disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Enhanced epidemiological surveillance measures, diagnostic capacity at the national level, and a multisectoral coordination mechanism have been activated, the statement added.

As many as 17,541 mpox cases and 517 deaths have so far been reported from 13 African countries, according to the latest Africa CDC figures.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, the epicentre of the current outbreak, accounts for 96% of all cases and 97% of all deaths reported in 2024.

Mpox was declared a public health emergency of international concern on Aug. 14 by the WHO.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.