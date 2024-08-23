AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Gabon records first case of Mpox
The case involves a 30-year-old man who recently arrived from Uganda and is currently in isolation.
Gabon records first case of Mpox
The case involves a 30-year-old man. / Photo: Reuters
August 23, 2024

Gabon has recorded its first case of mpox, the Health Ministry announced on Friday, making it the latest African country to report the viral infection on the continent.

The case involves a 30-year-old man who recently arrived from Uganda and is currently in isolation, Health Minister Adrien Mougougou said in a statement.

The patient, who tested positive for the infectious disease, exhibited symptoms including fever, fatigue, and a generalised skin rash a few days after arriving in Gabon, the minister said.

He said the patient was isolated and treated due to the clinical suspicion on Wednesday after he visited the hospital.

Contact tracing

“The patient is in good condition, and contact tracing is ongoing,” Mougougou said, calling on the people to remain calm and vigilant.

The ministry said it has put in place preparedness and response measures since the outbreak of the disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Enhanced epidemiological surveillance measures, diagnostic capacity at the national level, and a multisectoral coordination mechanism have been activated, the statement added.

As many as 17,541 mpox cases and 517 deaths have so far been reported from 13 African countries, according to the latest Africa CDC figures.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, the epicentre of the current outbreak, accounts for 96% of all cases and 97% of all deaths reported in 2024.

Mpox was declared a public health emergency of international concern on Aug. 14 by the WHO.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us