SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Premier League: Manchester United fall to table toppers Brighton
Brighton took the lead when Kaoru Mitoma received the ball on the left flank before his cross went through United's defence.
Premier League: Manchester United fall to table toppers Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro celebrates scoring their second goal / Photo: Reuters
August 24, 2024

Table toppers Brighton & Hove Albion beat Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday to stay perfect in the Premier League after Joao Pedro scored a late winner in the fifth minute of added time.

Brighton took the lead when Kaoru Mitoma received the ball on the left flank before his cross went through United's defence and into the six-yard box, where Danny Welbeck stuck a leg out to score against his former club.

Amad Diallo drew United level at the hour mark when he was put through on goal, and the 22-year-old cut inside his marker before shooting, with the ball being deflected past keeper Jason Steele and into the net.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Brighton's pressure paid off when Simon Adingra found space in the box and chipped the ball over United's defenders to an unmarked Pedro, who headed home to give them their second win of the season.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us