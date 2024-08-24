The Director General of Nigeria's National Intelligence Agency has resigned. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu on Saturday.

“It’s a routine thing from time to time to brief the president on situations, and today is no exception. After the briefing today, I tendered my resignation and Mr. President graciously approved and accepted the resignation,” Abubakar told journalists at the presidential palace in Abuja.

It was not immediately clear exactly why the Nigerian intelligence chief quit his job, but he suggested it was a personal decision.

“There are quite a number of reasons one will do that, some personal family issues, but nothing very serious, actually, and the friendship will continue. I discussed this with Mr President, and he understood very well,” he said, when asked about his reasons.

The National Intelligence Agency is tasked with overseeing Nigeria's foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations while another agency, known as the Department of State Services, oversees domestic intelligence.

'Very rare'

The outgoing intelligence chief was appointed in January 2018 by the then-President Muhammadu Buhari. Current President Tinubu retained him since early last year.

''It is very rare, by the way, to have the opportunity to serve two presidents. So, I thanked him (President Tinubu) very well, and I promised to remain professionally dedicated to our country and noble causes,'' Abubakar said.

The resignation comes as Nigeria continues to grapple with chronic insecurity and youth unrest leading to deaths and destruction.

Armed gangs kidnapping people for ransom have stepped up attacks in the north of the country as well as the lingering Boko Haram insurgency.

There is also separatists' agitation in southeastern Nigeria, where a group known as IPOB is leading a movement to secede the region.

