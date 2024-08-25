WORLD
4 MIN READ
At least 35 dead in two bus crashes in Pakistan
At least 35 people have lost their lives in two separate bus accidents in Pakistan on Sunday.
At least 35 dead in two bus crashes in Pakistan
Road accidents with high fatalities are common in Pakistan, where safety measures are lax, driver training is poor and transport infrastructure often decrepit. / Photo: AP Archive
August 25, 2024

At least 35 people were killed in two separate bus accidents in Pakistan on Sunday, including 12 pilgrims who had been trying to reach Iran, rescue and hospital officials said.

Twenty-three people were killed when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ravine near the town of Azad Pattan on the border between Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Sameena Khan, the head of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital in the town of Kahuta, told AFP that 23 bodies had been recovered from the crash site.

"I have lost three members of my family," Tara Zafar, who travelled to the hospital after hearing about the accident, told AFP.

'Doomsday'

Her father, sister and one-year-old nephew were among the dead.

"I hoped that at least one of them had survived. It's doomsday for my family."

Umar Farooq, a senior government official from Sudhanoti district, where the bus started its journey, confirmed the death toll in a phone call with AFP from the crash site.

In a separate incident, 12 men died when their bus crashed into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan, after being prevented from crossing into Iran.

'Treacherous' road

"An army crane is on its way to help lift the bus from the ravine to check if passengers are pinned underneath the vehicle.

Therefore the death toll may rise," police official Aslam Bangulzai, who was at the scene, told AFP.

"This is a particularly treacherous tract of road, with many twists and turns. The driver was speeding and the bus fell into a deep ravine," he added.

The accident occurred in a mountainous area, around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the nearest town of Uthal and 500 kilometres from the Iran border town of Pishin.

Accidents are common

"The bus was carrying pilgrims on its way to Arbaeen (pilgrimage) but was turned back at the Iran border because their documents had some problems," said Hamood Ur Rehman, a senior government official in the nearby district of Gwadar.

Road accidents with high fatalities are common in Pakistan, where safety measures are lax, driver training is poor and transport infrastructure often decrepit.

On Saturday, the bodies of 28 pilgrims who died in a bus crash in Iran were returned to Pakistan.

The bus was carrying 51 Pakistani pilgrims who were passing through Iran to attend the Arbaeen commemoration in Iraq, one of the biggest events of the Shiite calendar, when it overturned and caught fire in front of a checkpoint in Yazd province on Tuesday night, Iranian state TV reported.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us