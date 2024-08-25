Ten people have been killed in a landslide in northern Ethiopia's Amhara region, according to local state media, the latest natural disaster to strike the country.

The Amhara Media Corporation (AMC) reported on Saturday that "ten people have died in the disaster", quoting local administrator Tesfaye Workneh who said four bodies had been pulled from the mud.

The report did not indicate what time the landslide occurred on Saturday in the North Gondar zone in Amhara region, or whether there was a search ongoing.

Eight other people were seriously hurt in the incident and were recieving treatment, the AMC said, citing the local official.

Deadly landslide in July

As many as 2,400 people had been "displaced by the disaster and are currently sheltered in local social institutions", it added.

Photographs shared on the AMC's official Facebook page showed people carrying what appeared to be at least one body from the epicentre of the huge mud slide.

It is the latest of a series of landslides to have hit Ethiopia as a result of heavy seasonal rains.

A massive landslide killed 229 people and displaced thousands more when it struck a remote community in Kencho Shacha Gozdi in southern Ethiopia in July.

