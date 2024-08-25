TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Shadow of terrorism faded in Türkiye's East, Southeast: Erdogan
"Just yesterday, Mount Gabar was a stronghold of terrorism; today, we are extracting one of our country’s largest oil reserves," says Turkish president.
Shadow of terrorism faded in Türkiye's East, Southeast: Erdogan
"The days when politics were shaped by the rod of terror, when society was aligned, and when our country’s direction was dictated, are over," Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
August 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasised the positive changes in Türkiye’s eastern and southeastern provinces, liberated from terrorism with the country's relentless counterterrorism efforts.

"As the dark shadow of terrorism fades from our eastern and southeastern provinces, the potential of our cities, which has been dormant for years, is also emerging," Erdogan said on Sunday, addressing the grand opening ceremony of Bitlis Public and Private Investments.

He highlighted the tangible benefits of this shift, saying: "Just yesterday, Mount Gabar was a stronghold of terrorism; today, we are extracting one of our country’s largest oil reserves."

"The days when politics were shaped by the rod of terror, when society was aligned, and when our country’s direction was dictated, are over," he added.

Erdogan's remarks illustrate a broader revitalisation trend in regions once marred by conflict, now seeing substantial economic and developmental advancements as security improves.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us