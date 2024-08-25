AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Egypt's Sisi warns against Lebanon escalation
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has warned against further regional escalation following Israel-Lebanon tensions.
Egypt's Sisi warns against Lebanon escalation
Israel said it was pre-empting an attack on its territory from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. / Photo: AFP
August 25, 2024

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned against further regional escalation on Sunday in a meeting with the United States' highest-ranking general, as cross-border hostilities between Israel and Lebanon intensified.

Sisi "warned of the dangers of a new front opening in Lebanon and stressed the necessity of preserving Lebanon's stability and sovereignty", according to a statement from the president's office.

His meeting in Egypt with US Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles "CQ" Brown, the United States' highest-ranking military officer, came hours after Israel launched air strikes on Lebanon.

Israel said it was pre-empting an attack on its territory from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, fuelling fears of a wider regional conflagration.

Planned talks

Key mediator Egypt has again urged restraint and de-escalation, while the United States – Israel's top arms provider – said its military was "postured" to support its ally.

The visit comes amid planned talks in Cairo, to be attended by CIA chief William Burns, aimed at a truce in the Gaza Strip that has seemed increasingly unlikely.

On Sunday, Sisi called for a "decisive stance from the international community" and a stronger response "to joint Egyptian-American-Qatari efforts" for a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange, which would enable a "path to calm and stability in the region," his office said.

An official from Netanyahu's office said a decision would be made late in the day about whether Israeli spy chiefs would attend the talks in Cairo on Sunday.

Hamas delegation to go to Cairo

Hamas has said a delegation would go to Cairo but only to meet with Egyptian officials rather than participate in the discussions.

Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah was due to speak on the "latest developments" at 6:00 pm (1500 GMT), the group said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us