AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Kenya sends troops to DRC for peacekeeping
Kenya has sent troops to help in peacekeeping in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Kenya Defence Forces said on Sunday.
Kenya sends troops to DRC for peacekeeping
Lt. Col. Simon Seda, the commander of Kenyan peacekeeping troops to DRC, expressed confidence that the soldiers were well prepared for the mission. / Photo: Kenya Defence Forces      / Others
August 25, 2024

Kenya has sent troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo to join a UN peacekeeping force tasked with restoring calm in the country's restive eastern region, the military announced on Sunday.

The first batch of the fourth contingent of the Kenya Quick Reaction Force (KENQRF 4) was officially sent to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, marking the start of their peacekeeping mission in the country, the Kenya Defence Forces said in a statement.

The force will be engaged in operations against armed groups, protecting civilians, supporting humanitarian efforts, and aiding in the disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration of former combatants, according to the statement.

The force will join the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), which is focused on stabilising the eastern regions of the country, where armed groups continue to cause havoc.

'Prepared for the task'

Lt. Col. Simon Seda, the commander of KENQRF 4, expressed confidence that the troops were well prepared for the mission and would make a significant impact in their deployment.

"Our men and women are prepared for the task ahead. They have undergone rigorous training and are equipped with the necessary skills to execute this mission effectively. We are committed to contributing to the restoration of peace and stability in the DRC," he said.

For nearly three decades, eastern DR Congo has been facing insecurity posed by several armed groups, with thousands of people living in camps in the two most conflict-affected provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.

About 6.9 million people are estimated to have been driven out of their homes by conflict since March 2022.

Amid the hostilities, several African countries now have troops in DR Congo, including Burundi, Uganda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Malawi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us