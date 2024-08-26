AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Denmark shuts embassy in Mali, Burkina Faso
Following the closures in Bamako and Ouagadougou, a special representative will be appointed for the African Great Lakes and Sahel region, authorities said.
Denmark shuts embassy in Mali, Burkina Faso
Denmark says it would open embassies in other African nations. / Photo: Getty Images
August 26, 2024

Denmark is shutting down its embassies in Mali and Burkina Faso as part of its new Africa strategy, as military coups have "severely limited the scope for action in the Sahel region," authorities said.

Denmark said it would open embassies in Senegal, Tunisia, and Rwanda and bolster diplomatic staff at its embassies in Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana.

Following the closures in Bamako and Ouagadougou, a special representative will be appointed for the African Great Lakes and Sahel region, it said.

Mali and Burkina Faso have turned to Russia and its Wagner mercenary group for support since military leaders seized power in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Deteriorating relationships

Mali's relations with European countries have deteriorated recently.

Earlier this month, its military junta ordered the Swedish ambassador to leave the country after a Swedish minister criticised Malian support for Russia.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said his country's reorganisation of priorities in Africa came as Denmark and the European Union aimed to be Africa's "preferred partner" as the continent faces whether to "orient itself more towards the East or the West."

"We have a clear interest in the African countries looking towards us in Europe as they chart the course for their future," he said.

"We must demonstrate that we offer an attractive alternative to the increasing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent," he added.

The new Danish strategy will focus heavily on increasing trade and on water initiatives.

In the coming years, Denmark plans to provide one billion kroner ($150 million) in development assistance to new bilateral water initiatives in Africa, and 425 million kroner in 2025 alone.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us