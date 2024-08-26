Denmark is shutting down its embassies in Mali and Burkina Faso as part of its new Africa strategy, as military coups have "severely limited the scope for action in the Sahel region," authorities said.

Denmark said it would open embassies in Senegal, Tunisia, and Rwanda and bolster diplomatic staff at its embassies in Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana.

Following the closures in Bamako and Ouagadougou, a special representative will be appointed for the African Great Lakes and Sahel region, it said.

Mali and Burkina Faso have turned to Russia and its Wagner mercenary group for support since military leaders seized power in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Deteriorating relationships

Mali's relations with European countries have deteriorated recently.

Earlier this month, its military junta ordered the Swedish ambassador to leave the country after a Swedish minister criticised Malian support for Russia.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said his country's reorganisation of priorities in Africa came as Denmark and the European Union aimed to be Africa's "preferred partner" as the continent faces whether to "orient itself more towards the East or the West."

"We have a clear interest in the African countries looking towards us in Europe as they chart the course for their future," he said.

"We must demonstrate that we offer an attractive alternative to the increasing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent," he added.

The new Danish strategy will focus heavily on increasing trade and on water initiatives.

In the coming years, Denmark plans to provide one billion kroner ($150 million) in development assistance to new bilateral water initiatives in Africa, and 425 million kroner in 2025 alone.

