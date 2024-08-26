AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Morocco budgets $8.4m to manage stray dogs
Morocco has about 3 million stray dogs, according to local authorities.
Morocco budgets $8.4m to manage stray dogs
Authorities say managing the stray animal population ensures public safety. Photo: Morocco Animal Aid.  / Others
August 26, 2024

Morocco says it is working to address a burgeoning number of stray dogs and cats, which poses significant challenges to public health and sanitation.

The Ministry of Interior, through the Directorate General of Local Authorities (DGCT), says there will be a humane approach to managing stray dogs through collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the National Office for Sanitary Safety of Food Products (ONSSA), and the National Order of Veterinarians.

To facilitate this, the Ministry of Interior has allocated 80 million dirhams ($8.4 million) up to July 2024 for the construction and equipment of new animal dispensaries nationwide, local media reported.

This includes capturing stray dogs, sterilising them to prevent overpopulation, vaccinating them against rabies, treating them for parasites, and then releasing them back into their original environments, authorities said.

'Trap-Neuter-Release'

The Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) approach, which captures, treats, and releases stray animals, is being implemented across Rabat, Salé, and Témara.

This method not only helps control the stray animal population but also ensures public safety, authorities added.

Additionally, a program to create 130 communal health offices by 2025 aims to achieve nearly 100% national coverage, significantly improving the management of stray animals and rabies prevention.

Morocco is said to have about 3 million stray dogs, according to local authorities.

Authorities say humane approaches, such as TNR, offer a more ethical and effective solution to growing stray dog numbers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us