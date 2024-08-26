Morocco says it is working to address a burgeoning number of stray dogs and cats, which poses significant challenges to public health and sanitation.

The Ministry of Interior, through the Directorate General of Local Authorities (DGCT), says there will be a humane approach to managing stray dogs through collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the National Office for Sanitary Safety of Food Products (ONSSA), and the National Order of Veterinarians.

To facilitate this, the Ministry of Interior has allocated 80 million dirhams ($8.4 million) up to July 2024 for the construction and equipment of new animal dispensaries nationwide, local media reported.

This includes capturing stray dogs, sterilising them to prevent overpopulation, vaccinating them against rabies, treating them for parasites, and then releasing them back into their original environments, authorities said.

'Trap-Neuter-Release'

The Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) approach, which captures, treats, and releases stray animals, is being implemented across Rabat, Salé, and Témara.

This method not only helps control the stray animal population but also ensures public safety, authorities added.

Additionally, a program to create 130 communal health offices by 2025 aims to achieve nearly 100% national coverage, significantly improving the management of stray animals and rabies prevention.

Morocco is said to have about 3 million stray dogs, according to local authorities.

Authorities say humane approaches, such as TNR, offer a more ethical and effective solution to growing stray dog numbers.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.