AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Northern Ethiopia landslide death toll rises to 23
The death toll as a result of a landslide in northern Ethiopia has risen to 23, authorities said on Monday.
Northern Ethiopia landslide death toll rises to 23
This year's rainy season has been devastating for various regions of Ethiopia. / Photo: AFP
August 26, 2024

A landslide in the northern Gondar zone of Ethiopia's Amhara region has claimed the lives of 23 people and left eight others injured, local media reported on Monday.

According to the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), the disaster displaced 2,700 people, destroyed 1,775 hectares of crops, and damaged 48 houses across 11 rural districts.

The Communication Department of the zone announced that a task force has been formed to provide assistance to those affected by the landslide.

This incident comes on the heels of another landslide on August 24, 2024, in the Abna Kebele area of the Tselemti district in the North Western Tigray zone, where ten people lost their lives and six remain missing.

Increased risk of landslides

Local authorities had been on alert following warnings from the Ethiopian Meteorology Institute about the increased risk of landslides due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

This rainy season has been devastating for various regions of the country, with landslides hitting multiple districts in both the north and south.

Last month, consecutive landslides in the Gofa zone of Ethiopia's southern region claimed nearly 260 lives and displaced over 15,000 people.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us