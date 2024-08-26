TÜRKİYE
Over 2,800 swimmers cross Istanbul Strait in annual intercontinental race
More than 2,800 athletes from over 70 countries compete on 6.5-kilometre course.
The swimming race started from Kanlica Pier on the Anatolian side and ended at Kurucesme on the European side. / Photo: AA
August 26, 2024

The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul has hosted the "Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race" for the 36th time.

The Turkish National Olympic Committee organised the event, which took place on Sunday, in which more than 2,800 athletes from over 70 countries competed on the 6.5-kilometre (4-mile) course.

The swimming race started from Kanlica Pier on the Anatolian side and ended at Kurucesme on the European side.

While swimmers raced through the Istanbul Strait, enjoying a unique view of Istanbul, spectators observed the event from the shore.

Talya Erdogan finished first in the women's general category with 46 minutes 57 seconds.

Nehir Guler ranked second with 47 minutes and 16 seconds, while Su Inal finished third with 47 minutes and 39 seconds.

Talya Erdogan stated that her first race experience in the Strait was nice and fun.

Nehir Guler and Su Inal, who came second and third in the race, stated that they had a very nice experience and thanked those who contributed to the organisation.

Atakan Ercan meanwhile took top spot in the men's general category with 45 minutes and 27 seconds. Dogukan Ulac took second place with 45 minutes 36 seconds and Mevlut Efe Guler took third place with 45 minutes 40 seconds.

Atakan Ercan said the race, which was his second time competing, was easier than he expected.

Last year's winner Ulac, who came second this year, said it was a good race and thanked the supporters.

Guler said they had a nice experience swimming in the Istanbul Strait.

The race was organised for the first time by the Turkish National Olympic Committee on July 23, 1989, with the support of the International Olympic Committee and the participation of 68 swimmers.

The competition, where swimmers who complete the race have been awarded the 'Intercontinental Swimmer' certificate since 2010, was named the 'Best Open Water Swimming Organisation of the Year' by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) in 2016 and ranked first in the 'World's 100 Best Open Water Swimming Races' list in 2019.

SOURCE:TRT World
