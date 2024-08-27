Tuesday, August 27, 2024

1618 GMT — Ongoing talks aimed at bringing about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza are shifting to the Qatari capital of Doha after several days of intense negotiations in Cairo, according to a US official.

A round of high-level talks in Cairo meant to bring about a ceasefire and hostage deal to at least create a temporary pause in the war ended on Sunday without a final agreement. Those talks included CIA director William Burns and David Barnea, the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

A Hamas delegation was briefed by Egyptian and Qatari mediators but have not directly taken part in negotiations.

1445 GMT — Rocket launched near peacekeeper post in Lebanon: UN

One of the rockets launched from Lebanon in the heavy exchange between Hezbollah and the Israeli military on Sunday was fired from near a position operated by international peacekeepers, the United Nations force told Reuters on Tuesday.

The UN peacekeeping force for Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, said it had detected a "high number of air strikes and rocket launches in its area of operations" starting on Sunday morning.

"One such launch was detected from near one of our positions in Hanniyeh," UNIFIL spokesperson Kand ice Ardiel said, referring to a town in southern Lebanon approximately 10 km (6 miles) north of the border with Israel.

1244 GMT — Israeli military rescues a captive in Gaza

The Israeli military said that it had rescued a man who was taken prisoner in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, which was followed by the ongoing war in Gaza.

The military said Qaid Farhan Alkadi was rescued "in a complex operation in southern Gaza." It did not provide further details.

1236 GMT — Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 18, including 8 children — official

Palestinian officials said Israeli air strikes across Gaza have killed at least 18 people, including eight children.

The Civil Defense, first responders in Gaza, said that three children and their mother were killed in an air strike late on Monday in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza. It said that three other people were missing after the strike.

Another strike hit a building in downtown Gaza City, killing a child, three women and a man, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave.

In southern Gaza, a strike on a home early morning killed five people, including a man, his three children as young as three years old and a woman, according to a casualty list provided by the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where the bodies were taken.

Another air strike early flattened a home west of Khan Younis, killing at least four people, including a child, according to the hospital.

1202 GMT — Israel demolishes new Palestinian home in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian home in the town of Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem, according to witnesses.

Israeli authorities cited a lack of a building permit for the demolition in the Bustan neighbourhood, the witnesses said.

Dozens of Palestinian homes are demolished every year by the Israeli authorities in occupied East Jerusalem and in the occupied West Bank, especially in areas classified by Israel as Area C.

1130 GMT — EU foreign policy chief warns of swift spread of polio in Gaza

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned of the rapid spread of poliovirus in Gaza, stressing the need for a ceasefire to allow children to be vaccinated against the disease, which causes certain limbs to be immobile for the rest of their lives.

"The quick spread of polio threatens all children in Gaza, already weakened by displacement, deprivation & malnourishment," he stated on X.

Urging an immediate three-day ceasefire, independent of wider negotiations, to enable WHO and UNICEF to conduct vaccinations, Borrell said, "Our humanity demands it."

1119 GMT — Pan-Islamic grouping condemns Israeli minister's demand

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly denounced a call by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to build a synagogue at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

This call "is a continuation of the repeated violations by Israel, the occupying power, of the sanctity of holy sites and freedom of worship, and a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law," the Jeddah-based organisation said in a statement.

The OIC said Jerusalem "is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 and the capital of the State of Palestine."

0821 GMT — Death toll in Gaza rises to 40,476 as Israeli attacks continue

At least 40,476 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war on besieged Gaza, now in its 11th month, the enclave's Health Ministry says.

The toll includes 41 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 93,647 people as wounded in the Gaza since October 7.

5:50 GMT —Israeli army and Zionist settlers unleash terror upon Palestine

Israel has killed at least six Palestinians in besieged enclave's Gaza City after striking a residential apartment.

Israel targeted the Maghazi camp, killing three Palestinians, including a child, and wounding others, Palestinian official WAFA news agency said.

It also reported that civil defence teams recovered three bodies and several wounded after Israel struck a residential apartment belonging to the Na'san family on Yermouk Street in Gaza City.

04:21 GMT — Illegal settlers kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers have shot dead one Palestinian and wounded three others in occupied West Bank, Palestinian Health Ministry said — part of more than 1,270 Zionist terror attacks targeting Palestinians since October last year.

At least 680 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 6,000 others wounded by Israeli army and the illegal settlers in the occupied territory.

The United States and a number of European countries have imposed sanctions on violent illegal settlers and called repeatedly on Israel to do more to curb the attacks. But it has not deterred Israeli settlers or their protectors — the Israeli regime — from targeting Palestinians.

3:00 GMT — Hamas slams Israel's killing of 5 Palestinians in West Bank

Hamas has said the Israeli assassination operation that targeted a house in Nur Sham camp in Tulkarem in occupied West Bank is a confirmation of the continuation of its crimes and massacres.

The resistance group said it mourns for the five Palestinians killed in the camp and vowed their blood won't go in vain. The group praised their martyrdom.

"Five citizens were killed, and others were injured" in Israeli bombardment, WAFA said earlier.

