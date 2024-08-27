Tour operators in Tanzania say there is increasing foreign influence in the Mount Kilimanjaro trekking industry, which they fear threatens local businesses and porters' livelihoods.

The Kilimanjaro Porters Assistance Project (KPAP), operating under the Kilimanjaro Responsible Trekking Organization (KRTO), has introduced strict ethical guidelines that operators claim disproportionately favour foreign companies, ditching Tanzanian businesses.

"KPAP’s influence is making it increasingly difficult for us to compete," said Yona Samwel, owner of Almighty Kilimanjaro Ltd.

"We're being forced to align with KPAP's rules or risk losing our business. This situation benefits foreign companies at our expense," Samwel said.

Tourists hotspot

Kelvin Salla, the chief executive officer of KRTO, denied the allegations, asserting that KPAP's mission is to ensure the ethical treatment of all trekking crews.

Mount Kilimanjaro, a global tourism hotspot, attracts 56,000 climbers annually, generating approximately $50 million in revenue. Tourism is a cornerstone of Tanzania's economy, contributing 19% to its GDP and accounting for 25% of foreign exchange earnings.

KPAP’s guidelines on gear, wages, and working conditions have been praised globally, but local operators argue they burden businesses. They claim these standards have caused a drop in foreign travel agents' business, who now favour KPAP-certified, mostly foreign-owned companies.

"KPAP has labelled many local companies as irresponsible," Samwel said. "This has caused a significant drop in business, as foreign agents now only partner with KPAP-certified companies. This puts our livelihoods at serious risk."

Foreign-local company ratio

KPAP currently lists 150 companies as compliant with its standards, of which 105 are foreign-owned and only 45 are local. This disparity, local operators argue, violates Tanzania's Tourism Act, which reserves mountain climbing and trekking businesses for local operators.

"The law is clear—this industry is supposed to be dominated by local businesses," Samwel asserted. "But KPAP's actions are enabling foreign companies to take over, effectively pushing us out of our own market."

The situation has also raised concerns among Kilimanjaro porters, who fear widespread unemployment if local companies continue to struggle.

"Our porters are losing jobs at an alarming rate," said Edson Mpemba, a leader of Kilimanjaro porters. "If local companies collapse, thousands of porters will be left jobless. This is not just a business issue—it’s about the survival of those who depend on this mountain."

'Low wages'

Porters, often the unsung heroes of Kilimanjaro expeditions, are crucial to the success of trekking operations but are frequently underpaid.

"We work so hard, but our wages are meagre," said Juma Abdallah, a porter from Kiraracha village. "Some companies neglect our well-being entirely."

The Tanzania Porters Organization (TPO) has also expressed concern over KPAP's growing influence.

"They're trying to control the entire tourism business. It is an insult to us," said Loshiye Mollel, TPO's executive secretary.

Theresa Mugobi, director of tourism at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, declined to comment.

