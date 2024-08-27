BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Ghana bans grain exports amid drought threat
The affected regions affected by a lack of rain account for around 62% of Ghana's annual grain supply, raising concern about a nationwide food shortage.
Framers across many African countries record lower yields due to climate change. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 27, 2024

Ghana has temporarily banned the export of grains including maize, rice and soybean to ensure domestic supply as the West African nation grapples with near-drought conditions that have disrupted crop production, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

Rainfall in north Ghana has been erratic over the past two months and low compared to last year.

The dry weather has hindered crop production in the world's second cocoa producer after Côte d'Ivoire.

Around 1.8 million hectares (4.45 million acres) of land are at risk, with farmers growing food on around half that area already impacted. Maize, rice, groundnut, soybean, sorghum, millet and yam are the worst hit.

Vulnerable farmers

The affected regions account for around 62% of Ghana's annual grain supply, raising concern about a nationwide food shortage, the ministry said in a presentation.

The export ban was implemented with immediate effect and will remain in place until the situation normalises.

The ministry said it would plug the shortage with the grain reserves of West Africa's political and economic bloc ECOWAS, grain imports and private sector partnerships.

It also listed a series of interventions to support vulnerable farmers.

Climate change

Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam said on X that the government plans to raise $500 million to fund its food security interventions.

Africa is heating up at a faster rate than the rest of the planet and enduring more severe climate and weather disasters such as droughts, according to the United Nations and the African Union.

Governments on the continent -- many of which, like Ghana, are struggling with debt -- are striving to secure a much bigger share of global climate financing this year to help deal with the increased threats from climate change.

SOURCE:Reuters
