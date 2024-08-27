In a stunning turn of events that has rattled the global tech industry, Europe turned out to be a perilous place for tech executives after the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France, prominent tech figures said.

The arrest, which has sparked outrage and concern over the future of free speech, sent shockwaves through the digital world and raised serious questions about the safety and freedom of tech CEOs operating in Europe.

In the wake of Durov's arrest, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski announced Sunday on X that he had "safely departed" Europe, citing concerns over similar threats to his platform.

Pavlovski also vowed to fight for freedom of expression, stating: "Rumble will not stand for this behavior and will use every legal means available to fight for freedom of expression, a universal human right.”

"France has threatened Rumble, and now they have crossed a red line by arresting Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov reportedly for not censoring speech," he added.

'Dangerous times'

Also, Edward Snowden, the former US intelligence officer and whistleblower, took to X to express his dismay, stating: "The arrest of Pavel Durov is an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association. I am surprised and deeply saddened that (French President) Macron has descended to the level of taking hostages as a means for gaining access to private communications. It lowers not only France, but the world."

Besides, a post from the account End Wokeness on X detailed, on Sunday, a growing trend of global censorship: "UK mass arrests citizens for memes. France arrests founder of Telegram. Ireland tries to ban 'mean memes.' Brazil forces X to flee the country. Australia tries to censor X posts. EU tries to blackmail Elon Musk. DOJ (US Department of Justice) jails someone for a meme. (Venezuelan President) Maduro blocks all access to X."

Elon Musk, the owner of X, responded Sunday to this post with a warning: "Dangerous times."

Musk, who has been a vocal advocate for free speech, has also rallied behind Durov, sharing the hashtag #FreePavel over the weekend and emphasising the urgency of protecting free expression in increasingly restrictive environments.

In response to the mounting criticism, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the issue directly on X on Monday, asserting that: "France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship."

'Growing intolerance'

Macron emphasised that Durov’s arrest was "in no way a political decision" but rather part of an "ongoing judicial investigation" conducted by an independent judiciary.

Despite Macron’s reassurances, the ripple effects of Durov's arrest have extended beyond the tech industry, as political figures weigh in on the implications for global free speech.

However, retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, known for his role in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, took a different stance, warning Musk on Sunday that Durov's arrest signals a "growing intolerance for platforming disinfo & malign influence & a growing appetite for accountability."

Vindman’s remarks were met with backlash, but he doubled down, saying: "Enforcement is only likely to increase…."

The escalating situation has also prompted leaders like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to voice their concerns, declaring on Sunday on X: "The need to protect free speech has never been more urgent."

Terror-related charges

On Monday, this sentiment was mirrored by Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp, who quoted George Washington on X: "If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter."

Durov's arrest occurred at Le Bourget Airport near Paris on August 25, as Durov, who holds dual citizenship in France and the UAE, arrived from Azerbaijan.

French authorities detained Durov under allegations that he failed to adequately moderate content on Telegram, a messaging app with over 900 million users.

The charges against him are severe, including terrorism, narcotics trafficking, fraud, money laundering, and receiving stolen goods, all of which could result in a 20-year prison sentence.

The arrest of Pavel Durov has become a flashpoint in the ongoing battle over free speech, setting a troubling precedent for the future of open communication in an increasingly authoritarian landscape.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.