AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Nigeria's weeks of flooding claim 170 lives
Weeks of flooding in Nigeria have left at least 170 people dead and nearly 2,000 others injured, authorities said on Tuesday.
Nigeria's weeks of flooding claim 170 lives
Besides Nigeria, floods have also caused significant damage in other West African countries such as Niger and Chad. / Photo: Reuters
August 27, 2024

At least 170 people were killed and nearly 2,000 injured in rain-and-flood-related incidents across Nigeria during two weeks of flooding, which displaced over 205,000 people, according to Flood National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) data released by the country's national emergency department on Tuesday.

According to the latest NEOC figures updated on Tuesday and released by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), so far, 170 people have been killed, 1,941 injured, and 205,338 displaced from their homes in nearly all states.

Eight states in the country's northern region have been hit hard, with rain continuing in several regions and meteorological authorities forecasting the downpour to last for the next month.

Floods have also washed away standing crops on tens of thousands of hectares of land, raising concerns about food availability in the West African nation this year.

Food crisis

Ahmad Saleh, a grain farmer in northeast Yobe State, told Anadolu that the majority of farmers are worried that the impact of the flood on farms will exacerbate the country's food crisis.

Ezekiel Manzo, a spokesperson for the National Emergency Agency, told Anadolu that the agency has activated its monitoring system to tackle and manage flood incidents in collaboration with emergency officials from all states.

Floods have caused significant damage in West African countries such as Nigeria's neighbours Niger and Chad, as well as Burkina Faso, which are struggling economically and facing food insecurity.

Niger is experiencing its worst floods since 2020, according to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Niamey, the country's capital.

Thousands displaced

Over 4,000 people have been displaced since flooding caused by torrential rains began in mid-June.

Following a massive flood, thousands of Chadians fled their homes in the plain south in search of refuge.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us