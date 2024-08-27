WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines sends 2,000 police officers to arrest pastor
The president of Philippines has defended police decision to send 2,000 officers to arrest famous preacher Apollo Quiboloy.
Philippines sends 2,000 police officers to arrest pastor
Apollo Quiboloy is wanted on charges of gender abuse and human trafficking. / Photo: AFP
August 27, 2024

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr defended on Tuesday the deployment of 2,000 police officers at the weekend to arrest an influential pastor accused of gender abuse and human trafficking.

The suspect is a longtime friend of the country's former president.

Police think Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "owner of the universe" and "appointed son of god", is hiding in a bunker at the sprawling compound owned by his church, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), in the southern city of Davao.

Quiboloy is wanted on charges of child and sexual abuse and related allegations of human trafficking.

'Plenty of people'

He denies wrongdoing.

Marcos said Saturday's police deployment aimed at ensuring the area around the church premises was safe and secure.

"And considering that this is a 30-hectare (74-acre) compound, you really need plenty of people, not just a dozen police," Marcos told reporters.

His remarks follow criticism over the handling of the case by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

'Turned into a garrison'

The pair, who used to be allies of Marcos but have become rivals, have accused police of rights violations and abuse of power.

"These acts are not only a blatant violation of constitutionally protected rights but a betrayal of the trust that we, Filipinos, place in the very institution sworn to protect and serve us," Sara Duterte said in a statement.

Quiboloy's followers blocked the gate of the compound to prevent hundreds of shield-carrying police from enforcing a court order to arrest the evangelist preacher, a police spokesperson said.

The police "have turned the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound into a garrison", Israelito Torreon, Qui boloy's lawyer, told ANC news channel on Tuesday.

Millions of followers

Quiboloy, who also figures on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's most wanted list, is followed by millions of people in the Philippines, where church leaders hold heavy sway in politics.

Sara Duterte, whose recent exit from Marcos' cabinet sealed the break-up of the alliance they forged in a 2022 election, said in her statement she regretted persuading members of Quiboloy's church to vote for Marcos two years ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us