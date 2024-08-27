TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to keep mutual support as ‘1 nation, 2 states’: Fidan
‘Türkiye unwaveringly stood by its brother Azerbaijan during unjust occupation of Karabakh for over 30 years and will continue to stand firmly by its side,’ says Hakan Fidan.
Fidan said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan have a fraternal relationship built on shared history, culture, language, and identity, which is unique in the world. / Photo: AA
August 27, 2024

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that both Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to support each other “in both good and bad times.”

“Both countries (Türkiye and Azerbaijan) have always operated with the understanding of 'one nation, two states.' They will continue to stand together in both good times and bad,” Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Fidan said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan have a fraternal relationship built on shared history, culture, language, and identity, which is unique in the world.

“In line with this understanding, Türkiye unwaveringly stood by its brother Azerbaijan during the unjust occupation of Karabakh for over 30 years and will continue to stand firmly by its side,” he added.

Advancing cooperation in energy sector

He said that efforts to advance Ankara-Baku relations, which were elevated to the level of alliance with the Shusha Declaration signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on June 15, 2021, are ongoing without interruption.

“We comprehensively discussed the relations between our brother countries and exchanged detailed views today in our meeting. We are pleased with the progress of our economic relations.

As we advance our cooperation in the energy sector, we are working based on common interests and a holistic strategy,” Fidan added.

