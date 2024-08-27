AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Senegal suspends mining near Mali border for three years
Senegal has suspended mining activities near its border with Mali to protect the environment, a presidential decree said on Tuesday.
Senegal suspends mining near Mali border for three years
Senegal has also stopped issuing mining permits at a site near the border with Mali. / Photo: Reuters
August 27, 2024

Senegal said on Tuesday that it was temporarily suspending mining activities along the bank of a river that forms part of its southeastern border with Mali, in a bid to preserve the environment and protect locals' health.

The Faleme River, the main tributary of the Senegal River, faces significant pollution from the intensive use of chemicals in the mainly artisanal gold mines that are booming in the region.

Thousands depend on the river for farming and to feed livestock.

"This worrying situation calls for strong measures on the part of the national authorities to find a fair solution to the incessant complaints from people living along the river", Senegal's Ministry of Mines said in a report last week.

Illegal mining

The three-year suspension, which is to last until June 30, 2027, covers a 500-metre (1,600-foot) radius along the left bank of the Faleme river, according to a presidential decree published on Tuesday.

The issuing of mining permits has also been halted.

Senegal's southeastern Kedougou region, home to the Faleme, has been experiencing a gold rush for some 20 years, with thousands from across West Africa arriving to try to make their fortune.

As a consequence, illegal mining activities have flourished.

Artisanal gold mining zone

The situation "requires the mobilisation of strategies and measures to preserve the Faleme, protect the environment, ensure social stability and guarantee order and security" the Ministry of Mines report said.

In 2014, Senegal established a zone where artisanal gold mining was authorised in a bid to regulate the activity.

Senegal's neighbour Mali has been ruled by the military since a 2020 coup and is grappling with insurgent violence and a multidimensional crisis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us