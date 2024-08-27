TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns Ben-Gvir's call to build synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque
Foreign Ministry calls minister's statement 'a new and extremely dangerous example of Israel's efforts to change the status and identity of Jerusalem and the holy sites in Jerusalem.'
Türkiye condemns Ben-Gvir's call to build synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque
The ministry stated that these statements have caused outrage in the Islamic world and alarmed everyone with common sense. / Photo: AA Archive
August 27, 2024

Türkiye has denounced Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's recent remarks about constructing a synagogue within the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Turkish Foreign Ministry described these comments as "a new and extremely dangerous example of Israel's efforts to change the status and identity of Jerusalem and the holy sites in Jerusalem."

The ministry said that these statements have caused outrage in the Islamic world and alarmed everyone with common sense.

"Provocations against the Al Aqsa Mosque, a holy place belonging exclusively to Muslims, offend the feelings of Muslims and cause tensions all over the world," the ministry's statement added.

It also stressed that the Israeli government's attacks on the Palestinian people are a growing threat to regional and global stability.

The statement has also called on the international community to take action to halt Israeli aggression and protect the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

Wave of disapproval

Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks that he would build a synagogue at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem has sparked a wave of anger, with countries and officials slamming Ben-Gvir's inflammatory comments.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and was Muslims' first qibla (the direction Muslims face when praying).

Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In 1980, Israel illegally annexed the entire city, a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us