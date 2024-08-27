Türkiye has denounced Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's recent remarks about constructing a synagogue within the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Turkish Foreign Ministry described these comments as "a new and extremely dangerous example of Israel's efforts to change the status and identity of Jerusalem and the holy sites in Jerusalem."

The ministry said that these statements have caused outrage in the Islamic world and alarmed everyone with common sense.

"Provocations against the Al Aqsa Mosque, a holy place belonging exclusively to Muslims, offend the feelings of Muslims and cause tensions all over the world," the ministry's statement added.

It also stressed that the Israeli government's attacks on the Palestinian people are a growing threat to regional and global stability.

The statement has also called on the international community to take action to halt Israeli aggression and protect the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

Wave of disapproval

Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks that he would build a synagogue at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem has sparked a wave of anger, with countries and officials slamming Ben-Gvir's inflammatory comments.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and was Muslims' first qibla (the direction Muslims face when praying).

Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In 1980, Israel illegally annexed the entire city, a move that has never been recognised by the international community.