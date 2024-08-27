The Kenyan police contingent deployed to Haiti as part of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) said on Monday that they had achieved significant milestones in their first two months.

In a press statement, Kenya's Acting Inspector-General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli, noted that August 26 marks two months since the first contingent of Kenyan security forces to the MSS to Haiti was deployed in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Masengeli said that in the two months, Kenyan forces have "managed to pacify threats to public safety and security, taken over critical infrastructure, including the airport, from gang control, and opened up critical roads that have enabled the return of thousands of Haitians earlier displaced."

The Kenya police noted that it is trying to secure continued support for the MSS through close collaboration with other countries, partners and the United Nations.

Salaries and allowances

In addition, the press release confirmed that Kenyan officers in Haiti continue to receive their National Police Service salaries and the processing of their MSS deployment allowances has been finalised.

Masengeli expressed confidence in their mission to restore peace and stability in Haiti.

Kenya's deployment of police officers to Haiti is part of a MSS authorised by the United Nations Security Council.

The mission aims to assist the Haitian National Police in restoring security and stability amid escalating gang violence, humanitarian crises and political instability.

Gang control

The country saw an escalation of violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise three years ago.

Rival armed groups took control of Port-au-Prince earlier this year, forcing Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign. Armed gangs are said to control an estimated 80% of the city.

UN development specialist Garry Conille was named Haiti's new prime minister in May.

