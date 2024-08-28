Türkiye has begun delivering humanitarian aid to Bangladesh as the South Asian country grapples with severe flooding that has affected more than 5 million people, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"We are extending Türkiye's helping hand to our friend and brother Bangladesh, which is going through hard times due to the flood disaster," Erdogan said on X on Wednesday.

Erdogan said efforts to distribute a total of 16,750 aid packages had begun, focusing on the most severely affected regions where road transportation has been disrupted, under the coordination of the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

"With our aid activities in the region, we do not leave our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters, who are facing a great destruction, alone and we endeavor to heal their wounds," Erdogan said, emphasising the solidarity between the two nations.

Collaboration in relief effort

He also expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the disaster and wished for a swift recovery for those injured and affected.

The Turkish president also highlighted the collaboration in the relief effort, pointing to the involvement of AFAD, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), and various Turkish non-governmental organisations.

The recent floods have claimed at least 23 lives in eastern Bangladesh, forcing thousands to seek shelter, according to local media reports.

According to authorities, the floods have affected approximately 5.17 million people.

