TÜRKİYE
Türkiye slams Israel's 'illegal' operation in occupied West Bank
Türkiye insists that 'punitive, coercive measures' must be taken against Israel's actions, which blatantly disregard international law.
"The genocidal policies of the Netanyahu government against the Palestinian people are a major threat to international security," the Ministry declared. / Photo: AA
August 28, 2024

Türkiye has issued a strong condemnation of Israel's recent military operation in the occupied West Bank, criticising the Israeli Foreign Minister's remarks about extending the practices implemented in Gaza to the occupied West Bank.

Turkish Foreign Ministry described the operation illegal and emphasised that it poses a major threat to global security.

In its statement, the ministry accused the Netanyahu government's policies of being genocidal towards the Palestinian people and called for immediate punitive actions against Israel's violations of international law.

Türkiye also criticised the international community, stating: " A handful of countries that unconditionally support Israel should immediately abandon their position against the law and human conscience."

Forced displacement of Palestinians

Earlier, the Israeli army launched a major military operation in the northern West Bank, the largest in two decades.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the army operation includes the “temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents" from areas in the northern West Bank.

At least ten Palestinians have been killed since the start of the operation, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

