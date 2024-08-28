Nigerian authorities have deported a Zimbabwean preacher for allegedly violating immigration laws.

The Nigeria Immigration Service says Eben Nhiwatawi was arrested in the northeastern state of Adamawa on August 24 for "violating immigration protocols."

According to the agency, Nhiwatawi, a bishop, arrived in Nigeria on August 21 with a tourist visa "meant solely for tourism purposes."

"However, he was discovered to be participating in (United) Methodist Church leadership election process which is in clear violation of the terms and privileges associated with the tourist visa as provided in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024," the Nigeria Immigration Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Deportation

"In light of that, the comptroller-general, Nigeria Immigration Service, with ministerial approval, has ordered his (Nhiwatawi's) immediate repatriation from the country."

The agency added that though it "encourages lawful inflow of Foreign Direct Investment and individuals engaging in business and social activities, as key facilitators of economic growth and development, it will not tolerate any violation of the country's Immigration laws."

Nhiwatawi is a senior official of the United Methodist Church in Zimbabwe.

The United Methodist Church has about 5.4 million members in the United States, and about 4.6 million in Africa, Europe and the Philippines, according to church figures.

