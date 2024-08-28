BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 MIN READ
South Africa maize harvest drops by 20%
South Africa's maize production over the last one year is expected to drop by slightly over 20%, government records indicated on Wednesday.
South Africa maize harvest drops by 20%
Drought in the Southern African region has led to the decline in maize production in the last year. / Photo: Reuters
August 28, 2024

South African farmers are expected to harvest 20.5% less maize in the 2023/2024 season compared with the previous one, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday.

The CEC's seventh summer crop forecast estimated the 2024 harvest at 13.06 million metric tonnes, down from the 16.43 million tonnes harvested the season before.

The previous estimate on July 26 put the 2024 maize harvest at 13.33 million tonnes.

The harvest is expected to consist of 6.19 million tonnes of white maize, for human consumption, and 6.87 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us