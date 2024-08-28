Tanzanian police on Wednesday unearthed the remains of ten people, including a two-month-old infant, allegedly murdered in the Singida and Dodoma regions in connection with ritual killings.

The discovery comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the deaths of three people whose bodies were found at the home of a traditional healer, identified as Nkamba Kasubi.

According to a statement from police spokesperson David Misime, the traditional healer confessed to the murders and led investigators to another location in the capital city, Dodoma, where six more graves were discovered.

The identified victims include Seni Jishabi, 28, who went missing on March 3, 2024, and was reportedly killed and buried in April; Mohamed Juma, 27, from Nyamikumbi A, Singida region, who was allegedly strangled and buried after going missing on May 15, 2024; and Daudi Msanku, 27, from Gawidu, Manyara region, who disappeared on May 27, 2024.

'Ritualistic beliefs'

Msanku's body was reportedly burned, and the ashes were stored in a container. His motorcycle was found in the possession of suspect Miraji Shabani Nyalandu, who attempted to flee when police began arresting his accomplices.

Other victims include Ramadhan Yusuph, 26, who was killed in April 2024; a two-month-old and a four-month-old infant, reportedly buried alive in a cattle enclosure in March and June 2023, respectively.

Police reported that the suspects admitted to killing 80-year-old Ramadhani Bakari Kilesa from Porobanguma and disposing of his body in a Game Reserve, where it was discovered on July 25, 2024.

"The remains of all ten victims, including three found in Singida and seven in Chemba, Dodoma, were buried in pits, consistent with the suspects' ritualistic beliefs," Misime said.

'Buried in seated positions'

"The suspects admitted to burying the victims in seated positions, reflecting their adherence to superstitious practices."

The police urged the public to continue providing accurate information and to work together at the family level to prevent and eradicate such practices, which are deeply rooted in superstitions and driven by greed.

Ritual killings remain a grim reality in Tanzania, where superstitions and belief in witchcraft still hold sway in some communities.

The country has witnessed horrific murders, particularly targeting people with albinism and the elderly.

Heinous crimes against people with albinism

Albinism, a genetic condition that results in the absence of pigmentation in the skin, hair, and eyes, has made people with albinism targets for these brutal acts.

In Tanzania, their body parts are believed to hold magical powers that can bring wealth and success.

As a result, many people with albinism have been viciously murdered, with their body parts sold to witch doctors as charms.

The Tanzanian government has established special police units to investigate and prosecute these heinous crimes.

Sensitisation

Public awareness campaigns have also been launched to educate communities about the dangers of superstition and the importance of respecting human life.

Despite these efforts, ritual killings fuelled by deep-rooted cultural beliefs continue to occur in secret.

