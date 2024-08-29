TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Expect around 37% drop in Türkiye's inflation by 2025 — IMF
In medium term, a further drop in inflation would boost confidence, and growth would rise back toward potential of 3.5 - 4 percent, says International Monetary Fund.
Expect around 37% drop in Türkiye's inflation by 2025 — IMF
Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 61.78 percent in July, slowing from 71.60 percent in June, and down from 75.45 percent in May. IMF / Photo: Reuters / Others
August 29, 2024

Inflation in Türkiye is expected to fall to around 24 percent next year, according to a report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"In the medium term, a further drop in inflation would boost confidence, and growth would rise back toward potential of 3.5-4 percent," the IMF said in its 2024 Article IV Mission on Wednesday.

The financial agency said headline inflation in Türkiye has started easing this summer, but it still remains high, adding, "Despite favourable base effects, still-strong inertia would keep inflation at around 43 per cent at end-December."

The IMF said a tighter policy mix that is focused on fiscal policy would reduce risks and bring inflation down more quickly and sustainably.

It added that a larger and more front-loaded fiscal consolidation is needed to help reduce inflation.

The agency said tight financial conditions will be needed until inflation is firmly on a downward path and inflation expectations converge to the central bank's forecast range.

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 61.78 percent in July, slowing from 71.60 percent in June, and down from 75.45 percent in May.

'Shock absorber'

The IMF said the Central Bank of the Republic of Tükiye "should continue smoothing temporary exchange rate volatility while avoiding undue real appreciation, and replenish reserves buffers opportunistically" until sequential inflation is on a sustainable downward trend.

"As inflation falls and reserve buffers improve, intervention can be scaled back, and allow the exchange rate to act as a shock absorber," it added.

It advised that intervening against persistent shocks should be avoided.

The financial agency said tight monetary and income policies are expected to weigh on domestic demand, bringing economic growth to around 3 percent this year.

Türkiye's current account deficit, meanwhile, declined to 2.7 percent of GDP in the first quarter of this year, and it is estimated to fall to around 2.2 percent of GDP next year.

While Türkiye's international reserves, net of swaps and other liabilities, increased by $91 billion since April, international credit agencies upgraded the country's sovereign risk rating, and CDS spreads have declined nearly 440 basis points since mid-2023, it added.

The IMF said Türkiye's removal from the Financial Action Task Force "Gray list" in June was welcomed.

The agency added that strengthening policy frameworks, addressing barriers to small and medium Enterprises, and improving labour market functioning would boost economic growth in the medium term.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us