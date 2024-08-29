France has once again redefined the opening ceremony experience with a vibrant and unprecedented Paralympic Summer Games.

Continuing its tradition of bold innovation, Paris opted for a departure from the traditional stadium setting.

The iconic Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées served as the stage for this groundbreaking event.

Artistic Director Thomas Jolly promised a spectacle that would "transform the heart of Paris" with "performances that have never been seen before."

Uniting spectators

He emphasised the ceremony's aim to showcase Paralympic athletes and their values, uniting spectators worldwide.

The opening ceremony kicked off with a vibrant parade down the Champs-Elysées, featuring delegations from 184 countries.

The Place de la Concorde, a historic Parisian square, provided a fitting backdrop for this extraordinary event.

Organisers expressed confidence that these innovative Games would leave a lasting legacy, thanks to the exceptional achievements of the participating athletes.

Each Paralympic sport was scheduled to take place at iconic French landmarks, reflecting the country's rich heritage.

