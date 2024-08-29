BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Nigeria signs deal with aircraft manufacturer Boeing
Under the agreement, Boeing team will provide consultation to open or expand airport capabilities across Nigeria and offer advisory services on the development of local aircraft maintenance facilities.
Nigeria recently bought an Airbus plane for President Tinubu. Photo: Bayo Onanuga/X / Others
August 29, 2024

Nigeria has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Boeing that will enhance Nigerian airlines' ability to lease new aircraft and get maintenance and technical support.

Boeing, which supplies 60 airlines with 500 airplanes throughout Africa, projects the continent will need 1,170 airplanes over the next two decades.

The MOU signed in Seattle on Wednesday by Nigerian aviation minister Festus Keyamo and Boeing executives will see the manufacturer provide planning workshops, training, technical support and assessments to Nigerian airline operators.

Modernising capabilities

Under the terms of the MOU, Boeing Airports Engineering team will provide consultation to open or expand airport capabilities across Nigeria and offer advisory services on the development of local aircraft maintenance facilities.

"This partnership with Boeing represents a significant milestone in our efforts to modernise and enhance the capabilities of Nigerian airlines," Keyamo said on Thursday.

Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales for Africa Anbessie Yitbarek said the agreement is an important step in establishing a sustainable civil aviation ecosystem in Nigeria.

SOURCE:Reuters
