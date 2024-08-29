SPORTS
Napoli sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku
Italian football club Napoli have signed Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.
Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has played for Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester United, among other clubs. / Photo: AFP
August 29, 2024

Napoli have signed Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

Financial details of the transfer were not revealed by either club but British media reported Napoli paid 30 million pounds ($39.47 million) for the 31-year-old.

The move reunites Lukaku with manager Antonio Conte, the coach under whom he thrived at Inter Milan from 2019 to 2021.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea in 2021 for 97.5 million pounds but spent the last two seasons on loan in Italy, with Inter and AS Roma.

Not featured for Chelsea since May 2022

The Belgian’s 24 league goals helped Conte's Inter secure the Serie A title in 2021, leading to Chelsea's decision to bring him back to Stamford Bridge after an earlier spell at the club from 2011-14.

Lukaku has not featured for Chelsea since May 2022 and his exit coincides with Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin's move to Serie A side Empoli on a three-year deal.

SOURCE:Reuters
