EU foreign ministers welcome Türkiye’s participation at EU informal meeting
“Türkiye is a candidate country (of the EU), and a key partner for the EU in several areas like security, energy, migration,” Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu says.
‘It is important for EU to have open, constructive relationship with Türkiye,’ says Latvian foreign minister. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
August 29, 2024

European foreign ministers have welcomed Türkiye’s participation at the EU informal meeting on foreign policy in Brussels.

Speaking to the press at the doorstep of the meeting on Thursday, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said: “It is important for the EU to have a constructive and open relationship with Türkiye”.

Noting that Türkiye is also a NATO ally, Braze praised its various mediation efforts, including the release of the Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity.

Also speaking to the media, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said: “Türkiye is a candidate country (of the EU), and a key partner for the EU in several areas like security, energy, migration.”

“This is why Romania constantly pleaded to have a very balanced approach, mutually beneficial relations between Türkiye and the EU, based on a constructive and positive agenda but also in line with the EU Council conclusions,” she added.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis underlined the importance of Türkiye’s participation at the informal meeting on foreign policy after five years.“

At the meeting, we will have the opportunity to discuss Turkish-EU relations,” he said.

Finnish Foreign Minister Eline Valtonen said: "I am so happy that we also have an opportunity to have lunch and discuss topical issues and cooperation with colleague from Türkiye, Mr. Hakan Fidan."

