Ghana has signed an agreement with a US developer for a nuclear reactor using technology from NuScale Power, the US State Department said on Thursday, as the country seeks its first atomic power plant.

Nuclear Power Ghana and Regnum Technology Group signed the agreement to deploy a NuScale VOYGR-12 small modular reactor, or SMR, at a US-Africa nuclear energy summit in Nairobi.

SMRs are smaller than today's reactors and can be built in a factory. But there are lingering questions about whether they will ever be widespread commercially.

The US is looking to promote technologies it considers to be clean energy and sell them to developing countries.

Nuclear waste

The administration of President Joe Biden believes that nuclear energy, which generates power virtually emissions free, is critical in the fight against climate change.

Nuclear power, on the other hand, produces long lasting nuclear waste.

NuScale is the only company with a license to build a U.S. SMR. Last year it canceled its only project in the U.S. amid rising costs.

Other contenders for the plant included France's EDF, and China National Nuclear Corporation, an energy ministry official in Ghana said in May.

Decarbonisation goal

South Korea's Kepco and its subsidiary Korea Hydro Nuclear Power Corporation, as well as Russia's ROSATOM were also competing for the contract expected to span the next decade, the official said at the time.

“Ghana and many other African countries are pursuing nuclear energy to achieve their economic development, energy security, and decarbonization goals," said Aleshia Duncan, deputy assistant secretary for international cooperation at the U.S. Department of Energy.

“It’s imperative that the United States remain a strong and engaged partner, offering technical expertise and resources to ensure the successful deployment of nuclear energy across the continent.”

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.