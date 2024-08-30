Israel must be held accountable for the human rights violations and massacres in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz has stressed at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Speaking on Thursday at the 50th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Yaounde, Cameroon, Yilmaz noted the significance of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ appearance before the Turkish parliament on August 15.

"President Abbas highlighted that our lives are not more valuable than the lives of children in Gaza. This should be a wakeup call for all of us," he said.

Yilmaz also addressed the OIC’s foundational purpose of protecting holy sites amid increasing Israeli provocations against the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, saying: "The OIC must always remember its reason for existence."

The OIC was formed out of solidarity in 1969 in response to an Israeli arson attack on the Al Aqsa Mosque, based on the fact that Jerusalem is a holy city for the entire Muslim world.

The Turkish minister invited participants to the 51st CFM, which will be held in Türkiye in 2025, and underscored the importance of unity against Israel, calling on the Islamic world to "move in greater solidarity."

Support for TRNC, Kashmir

Yilmaz further highlighted the ongoing suffering of the Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, who have been under decades of isolation.

"The OIC should show solidarity with the Turkish minority in Western Thrace and the Turkish community in the 12 islands," he said.

The deputy foreign minister also attended the CFM Jammu-Kashmir Contact Group meeting, reiterating Türkiye's support for the Kashmiri people and the need for regional peace and stability.

During his visit, Yilmaz also engaged in bilateral talks with officials from Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Senegal, and Tunisia.

The CFM, scheduled for August 29-30, is set to produce over 100 decisions and adopt the Yaounde Declaration, including Türkiye's hosting of the 51st CFM.