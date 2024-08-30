The World Health Organization (WHO) believes the ongoing mpox outbreaks in Africa can be contained within the next six months.

The agency's first shipment of vaccines is expected to arrive in Congo, the country with the highest number of cases, in the coming days.

“With the governments’ leadership and close cooperation between partners, we believe we can stop these outbreaks in the next six months,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Friday.

Africa has received a limited supply of vaccines to combat the virus, which has been spreading rapidly on the continent for years.

Low mortality rate

Despite the recent surge in cases, the death rate remains relatively low.

WHO has declared the mpox outbreaks in Africa a global health emergency, urging for a stronger international response.

A new variant of the virus has been detected in several countries, including Congo, Rwanda, and Kenya.

Mpox is transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact and can cause symptoms like fever, headache, and a rash.

Preventative measures

WHO estimates that around 230,000 vaccines will be sent to Congo and other affected countries.

The agency is also focussing on raising awareness about prevention measures.

While the vaccine supply is limited, WHO says it is working to expedite access for countries in need.

Experts emphasise the importance of understanding how mpox spreads in Africa to effectively utilise the available vaccines.

