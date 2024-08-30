Morocco and Senegal have strengthened their partnership in the transportation sector by signing two framework agreements focused on railway development.

The National Railway Office of Morocco and Senegal's National Company for the Management of the Regional Express Train inked one agreement, while another was signed between the Railway Training Institute and SEN-TER-SA.

Moroccan Transport and Logistics Minister Mohammed Abdeljalil and his Senegalese counterpart, Malick Ndiaye, expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral ties and emphasised their commitment to enhancing cooperation in railways.

The meeting explored opportunities for collaboration in railway maintenance, road and air transport, and road safety.

Implementation of agreements

A working group was established to oversee the implementation of the agreements and ensure their recommendations are followed.

Abdeljalil invited Ndiaye to attend the 4th World Conference on Road Safety in Marrakech in February 2025.

The Senegalese delegation's visit to Morocco included field trips to Tangier, Fez, and Rabat to learn about Morocco's high-speed train and railway industry.

Both ministers highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in the transportation sector, emphasising the need for enhanced networking and communication.

Ndiaye expressed his admiration for Morocco's achievements in urban and interurban mobility, particularly in railways, and noted that Senegal could benefit from Morocco's experience.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.