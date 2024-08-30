Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon has said that Türkiye is "a key partner for the EU".

Speaking at a press conference after her meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday, who is paying a one-day visit to Slovenia, Fajon stated that they signed a three-year action plan that will ensure the development of good relations between Türkiye and Slovenia.

Emphasising that Turkish companies are present in the Slovenian market, she said that there is increasing cooperation in the realms of culture, science, education, digital and cultural heritage protection.

Fajon stressed that Slovenia is one of the strong supporters of the enlargement of the EU and that they agree with Hakan Fidan on the need to intensify the work carried out in this framework.

Fajon also underlined negotiations on a customs union that can benefit both sides, and stated that they continue to work for visa liberalisation.

Expressing hope to increase people-to-people contacts, Fajon added that they will continue regular dialogue with Türkiye, notably in the field of migration.

Regarding Russia-Ukraine war, she underlined that a solution should be reached within the framework of international law.

Immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Noting that they discussed regional and global issues during their meetings, Fajon stated they are aware of the Israeli army's attack on the humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza, adding that it requires an intervention by the international community.

Calling for an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza, she highlighted that they continue to work towards the recognition of Palestine as an independent state.

Stressing the need to protect civilians and release hostages, Fajon underscored that the two-state solution needs to be reached.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.

