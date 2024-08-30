August 30, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What's in Sudan?
The world is neglecting Sudan as brutal war continues to claim thousands of lives, experts said during a special panel discussion at Türkiye's Istanbul University. Diplomats and academics at the event on Thursday gave insights into the war and the way out, as millions of civilians continue to bear the brunt.
The world is neglecting Sudan as brutal war continues to claim thousands of lives, experts said during a special panel discussion at Türkiye's Istanbul University. Diplomats and academics at the event on Thursday gave insights into the war and the way out, as millions of civilians continue to bear the brunt. / Others
Explore