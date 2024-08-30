WORLD
1 MIN READ
What's in Sudan?
The world is neglecting Sudan as brutal war continues to claim thousands of lives, experts said during a special panel discussion at Türkiye's Istanbul University. Diplomats and academics at the event on Thursday gave insights into the war and the way out, as millions of civilians continue to bear the brunt.
The world is neglecting Sudan as brutal war continues to claim thousands of lives, experts said during a special panel discussion at Türkiye's Istanbul University. Diplomats and academics at the event on Thursday gave insights into the war and the way out, as millions of civilians continue to bear the brunt. / Others
August 30, 2024
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us