Mpox cases in Nigeria spread to capital and 20 states
The authorities said they have scaled up measures to help curb the virus's spread.
Symptoms of the disease include  skin lesions that appear between five to 21 days after infection. / Photo: AFP
August 31, 2024

Mpox cases in Nigeria have risen to 48, with the virus now reported in the capital Abuja and 20 other states, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Despite the increase in cases, no fatalities have been reported so far.

The government received a shipment of 10,000 vaccine doses from the US on August 27 to aid in controlling the outbreak. The vaccines are set to be rolled out in five states with the highest burden of mpox cases.

Additionally, a health declaration form for international travelers has been introduced to help curb the virus's spread.

Health emergency

The African Union has declared a public health emergency in response to the virus's rapid spread across the continent.

Mpox is transmitted through contact with infected rodents, individuals, or contaminated items.

Symptoms typically appear five to 21 days after exposure and include fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, and skin lesions.

While there is no specific treatment, antiviral drugs can help manage the condition. Most cases are mild, with recovery occurring within a few weeks.

In 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) renamed "monkeypox" to "mpox" to address concerns about racism and discrimination associated with the term.

