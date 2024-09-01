WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian helicopter wreckage found, 19 bodies recovered
A Russian helicopter that went missing in the country's far-east on Saturday has been found, with 19 bodies retrieved at the crash site.
The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region on August 31, 2024 but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled. / Photo: AFP
September 1, 2024

Rescuers have located a helicopter that went missing in Russia's far-east with 22 people on board, officials said on Sunday.

Russia's emergencies ministry said the bodies of 17 people have been found and that rescuers were continuing to search for the remaining occupants.

All those on board are presumed to have died, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said, citing the Emergencies Ministry, adding that the helicopter had likely crashed due to poor visibility in bad weather conditions.

"The wreckage of the previously missing helicopter was discovered from the air. It is located at an altitude of 900 metres near the place where it was last contacted," the emergencies ministry wrote on Telegram.

Helicopter designed in 1960s

The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region on Saturday but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency earlier said in a statement.

It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s.

SOURCE:AP
