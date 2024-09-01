SPORTS
Liverpool beat Man United 3-0 in EPL
Manchester United suffered an early setback in the new English Premier League season after losing 3-0 to bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.
Liverpool dominated a Manchester United team who could not keep pace with them in the first half in the EPL on September 1, 2024. / Photo: AFP
September 1, 2024

Two goals from Luis Diaz and one from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool stroll to a 3-0 victory at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, with Erik ten Hag's side humbled by their fierce rivals.

Liverpool dominated a United team who could not keep pace with them in the first half, the visitors taking the lead in the 35th minute through a back-post header from Diaz after United midfielder Casemiro had given the ball away.

Casemiro was again at fault for Diaz and Liverpool's second, again supplied by Mohamed Salah, with the Colombia international sweeping home three minutes before the break, sending United supporters off for their halftime refreshments early.

With United on the ropes, Liverpool smelled blood after the break, Salah adding a third 11 minutes into the second half, but the visitors settled for three as they maintained their 100% record this season under new coach Arne Slot.

SOURCE:Reuters
