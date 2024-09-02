Kylian Mbappé delivered a stellar performance, scoring his first La Liga goals for Real Madrid as they defeated Real Betis 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The victory propelled Madrid to second place in the league table.

Mbappé had faced criticism for failing to score in Madrid's previous three league matches. However, he silenced his detractors by finding the back of the net twice against Betis. His first goal came in the 67th minute, followed by a penalty conversion eight minutes later.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti defended Mbappé amidst the criticism, insisting that the star striker was adapting well to the team.

Strong potential

Madrid's victory over Betis showcased their improved form and highlighted their potential for a successful season.

Barcelona maintained their lead at the top of the table with a dominant 7-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Atletico Madrid and Villarreal are in third and fourth place, respectively. Girona secured their second win of the season against Sevilla, while Alaves and Osasuna also claimed victories.

